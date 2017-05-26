South Dakota Department of Public Safety encouraging safe start - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota Department of Public Safety encouraging safe start to summer

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The state Department of Public Safety is encouraging travelers to start the summer off safely over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Lee Axdahl, director of the state Office of Highway Safety, says officials don't want roadway safety details to get lost in the excitement of planning a trip. The department says Highway Patrol troopers will be out on highways enforcing the law, including an I-90 safety operation with the Minnesota Highway Patrol that starts Friday and ends early Saturday.

Col. Craig Price is superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He says motorists should slow down, watch for others, avoid getting distracted and wear seatbelts.

In 2016, 26 people were injured in auto accidents during the Memorial Day weekend. Ten of them weren't wearing seatbelts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.