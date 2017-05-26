Reynolds' legal counsel named as Iowa's next public defender

An attorney who served as counsel to Gov. Kim Reynolds when she was No. 2 to former Gov. Terry Branstad has been named the state's next public defender.



Larry Johnson Jr. will replace Adam Gregg, who was appointed acting lieutenant governor by Reynolds on Thursday. Johnson will start the job next week.



Johnson served as deputy legal counsel in the governor's office for several years before he served as legal counsel.



Reynolds also announced Friday that Mark Lowe, interim director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, will now be in the job permanently. Katie Averill will serve as superintendent of the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, a state agency that monitors the execution of laws relating to credit unions.



The positions are subject to Senate confirmation.