FIRE CHIEF: 2,400 hogs die in confinement fire near Kingsley, IA

UPDATE:

24-hundred hogs were killed in a confinement fire near Kingsley, Iowa on Friday.

Plymouth County authorities responded to the fire at 47503 260th Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Fire Rescue officials say the building was completely engulfed in flames and part of the roof was caved in when they arrived. After the fire was put out, fire officials determined the building was a total loss.

Hog farmer Keith Harvey was the only one on scene when the fire started. He said it started at the north end of the building near a motor in one of the fan housings.

"I called the fire department and it did not take 10-15 minutes that roof was falling, I couldn't believe it could go that fast," said KNH Farms Owner Keith Harvey.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started from an electrical mishap.

Cleghorn, Marcus, Remsen, and Oyens fire crews all helped haul water to the scene.

Plymouth fire officials aren't sure if any hogs were saved in the fire.

PREVIOUS:

