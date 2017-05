The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office officials said Plymouth County authorities responded to a fire at 47503 260th Street near Kingsley, Iowa.



Authorities said a call for a hog confinement fire came in around 10:20 a.m.



The Kingsley Fire Chief said 2,400 hogs were killed due to the fire.

On the scene of a hog confinement fire 10 miles Northeast of Kingsley. pic.twitter.com/wA0BRVxxwl — Haley Rustvold (@HaleyKTIV4) May 26, 2017



Authorities are still on scene and KTIV will have details on News 4 starting at 5.