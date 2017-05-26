Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Gregg share priorities with northwest Iowans

Two days after being sworn, Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg came to his hometown of Hawarden.

It was quite a homecoming for Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, who was welcomed with open arms by his town.

The crowd, that included local lawmakers, students, and other members of the community cheered for Reynolds and Gregg as they arrived in front of the Central Avenue Caboose.

This stop was part of their Building a Better Iowa Tour.

They will be doing the 99 county tour, which Governor Reynolds said she is starting over since being sworn in.

They began the tour in her hometown of Osceola Thursday.

"I am a rural Iowan," said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa. "I am a fifth-generation Iowan and I said in my remarks when I was sworn in that you know I was so grateful to Clarke County and to the people in my home community for giving me a second chance and supporting me. I spent 19 years as a local government official, 14 as a county treasurer. So I'm very familiar with local government."

During the stop, Gregg had a chance to share his priorities in his role as Lieutenant Governor.

