Sports Reporter/Anchor - KTIV

Sports Reporter/Anchor - KTIV

If you’re a creative, visually-oriented storyteller and you can enterprise and deliver market-leading sports news, then you are ready to make a difference for Siouxland’s Emmy-winning news station, KTIV.

We are looking for an outstanding full-time Sports Reporter/Anchor who can enterprise and create compelling stories daily.  As a member of the KTIV news team you will be a part of a company that is committed to serving our customers on television, online and mobile.

A four-year degree in Journalism, Broadcasting, Communications or a related field in preferred.  Qualified applicants must have the desire to learn, work well with others and to win. You must be physically able to lift camera and field equipment and be able to work independently and as part of our team.  Candidates are expected to shoot video, write, edit and contribute to a positive work atmosphere.  You’ll use Sony and JVC camera gear as well as iNews and Avid non-linear editing systems.

This is a full-time position and includes a comprehensive benefits package with all the basics you’ve come to expect plus unique benefits you won’t find elsewhere.

Interviews are now being scheduled.  Send resume and demo link to:

Keith W. Bliven
News Director
KTIV Television 
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA  51108

Or email: kbliven@ktiv.com 
KTIV Employment Application: http://ftpcontent6.worldnow.com/ktiv/News/2017%20EMPLOYMENT%20APPLICATION%20-%20KTIV.pdf

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

