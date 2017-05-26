City in Kansas discovers hundreds of unmarked graves

Hundreds of unmarked graves were recently found in Topeka, Kansas.



MaryAnn Kester said a technique called "grave witching" led to the discovery.



She said she learned the skill in a genealogy class.



Area residents teamed up to create the "Remember Me" project to fund granite headstones for the unmarked graves.



Many of them are infants who lived during the Great Depression.



"If not for this project many others would still remain unknown and unspoken for." said Kester.



"We're thinking of those families that were so strapped or so grieved that they couldn't come back and put a gravestone on their child's grave." added Lisa Sandmeyer, Historic Topeka Cemetery Superintendent.



The "Remember Me" project kicks off during the Memorial Day weekend.