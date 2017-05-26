Multimedia Journalist - KTIV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Multimedia Journalist - KTIV

Posted:

Emmy-winning; dominate NBC affiliate KTIV, in Sioux City, Iowa needs someone to help lead our newsroom.  We’re a multimedia content producing company and we need a Multimedia Journalist who can do it all and love it – write, edit, shoot, report, and produce!

You will produce stories for our newscasts, but you’ll also provide content for online, mobile platforms and other social media sites.  You’ll shoot, write and edit this content, and most of the time you’ll do it without the help of a photographer. In other words, you’ll be a true multimedia journalist.

A degree is Mass Communications or Journalism is preferred.  This person must also be a leader in the newsroom and in our community.

Send resume and link to:
Keith Bliven – News Director
KTIV Television Co.
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA  51108

Or email to kbliven@ktiv.com

KTIV Employment Application: http://ftpcontent6.worldnow.com/ktiv/News/2017%20EMPLOYMENT%20APPLICATION%20-%20KTIV.pdf

KTIV is a Quincy Media, Inc. company. QMI owns and operates several broadcast television and radio stations in 7 states. Career opportunity exists for all levels of experience within the QMI group

EOE

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

