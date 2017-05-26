Full-Time Chief Videographer - KTIV

Emmy-winning; dominate NBC affiliate KTIV, in Sioux City, Iowa has an opening for a Full-Time Chief Videographer. In addition to shooting and editing news stories, the Chief Videographer will also work with reporters and anchors on news and sports pieces and with Producers editing for newscasts.

A degree in Journalism or related field is preferred. Working knowledge and experience with live remote news equipment is preferred for this position. Applicants with a FAA Part 107 sUAS license are highly encouraged to apply. Experience shooting and editing is also a must. Preference will be given to candidates with working knowledge of I-News, Avid Newscutter and with writing experience. Applicant must be physically able to lift and operate field equipment (camera, tripod, live equipment, live truck mast, etc.).

To apply fill out the application form and/or send a link and resume to:



Keith Bliven

News Director

KTIV Television

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

kbliven@ktiv.com

EOE