Sioux Falls man gets life without parole in 2016 slaying

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A Sioux Falls man convicted of killing another man outside of a casino in the city last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Jared Stone was charged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Baptiste White Eyes April 22, 2016, following a fist fight.

Stone became the subject of a multistate manhunt and was arrested five days later in Wyoming.

He was convicted in March of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, along with drug and weapons counts.

The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, first-degree murder.

Stone still was sentenced Friday to life in prison without a chance for parole. He declined to comment during the hearing.
 

