Some rain possible for first part of the weekend

We've gotten to enjoy a beautiful Friday as sunshine increased as the day went along and highs made it into the 70s for all of us.

We do have some changes coming for Saturday.

A system is going to increase our clouds into Saturday morning and give us a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms during the day.

The heavier rain will likely fall in southern Siouxland with a quarter inch to half inch possible.

From Sioux City and points to the north, many of us will likely see a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

The rain will move out early Saturday and that will set the stage for a beautiful rest of the weekend with highs on Sunday and Memorial Day in the low to mid 70s.

Eastern Siouxland could get in on an isolated shower late Sunday or again on Monday.

A quieter weather pattern then looks to continue into next week with highs in the 70s and dry conditions expected from Sunday through Friday.