Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg has warm hometown welcome

"I just need to start by saying thank you. I can't tell you how much it warms my heart to see all of you here."

It was an emotional homecoming for newly appointed acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg as he and Governor Kim Reynolds were welcomed with opens arms by his community of Hawarden.

"The journey to this point right here starts about three or four blocks in that direction," he said.

Representing Northwest Iowa in the second-most powerful position in the state is a role he is not taking for granted.

"It's such an honor to bring the kind of values and work ethic that we have up here in Northwest Iowa," said Gregg. "It's about faith. It's about family. It's about earning everything that you get."

Residents who were there honoring Gregg during his visit to town, said he represents their community well and sheds a positive light on what they have to offer."

"For Hawarden and the Ireton area, not many people know where that's at," said Mollie Koopmans, a Hawarden, Iowa resident. "So, it's great to be known on the map and how inspiring for others around this area for agriculture and to have a voice."

Among those he has inspired is a young girl hoping to be president one day.

"I was very excited and to see that he grew up in Hawarden he became a Lieutenant Governor," said Madeline, a Hawarden, Iowa resident. "It makes me happy. It makes me think that my dream can possibly come true."

But, the people who are most proud of Gregg are his family members.

"I knew it was possible with him," said Cari Gregg, Gregg's wife. "He's not afraid of a challenge and so I knew it was possible. It happened a lot quicker than I could have ever thought. But it's just a great honor. We're very excited."

It's an honor, Gregg can carry with him as he and Governor Reynolds work to build a better Iowa.

"We care about this entire state but it's really important to us to have a strong, rural part of our state and see growth everywhere," said Gregg.

This isn't only a big move for Lieutenant Governor Gregg.

Governor Reynolds also has the honor of being the first-ever female governor of Iowa.

"There's a lot of women that have gone before me and I want to be able to build on what they've been able to do," she said. "But really it's about having a passion to serve and making a difference."

She says some of her priorities moving forward in her new role are comprehensive tax reform, innovating energy policy, and giving kids the skills to fill jobs of the future through STEM.