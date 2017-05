The Memorial Day weekend will soon be ushering in the outdoor pool season.

Riverside Pool in Sioux City will open its doors tomorrow and will remain open through Memorial Day. The pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will close after the holiday before reopening on June 3.

Leif Erikson Pool and Lewis Pool will open on June 5.

Leeds Park Splash Pad opened today. The splash pad is open throughout the week from 10 in the morning until 8 at night