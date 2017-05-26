UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's holds memorial service for special - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's holds memorial service for special "hero"

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's held a memorial service for a special "hero" on Friday. 

Danny Harris was an employee at St. Luke's for 40 years.    

Harris passed away this past April, and staff wanted to honor his hard work and dedication.

He was a housekeeper in the surgery rooms, changing cubical curtains and cleaning the operating rooms.

He was nominated by St. Luke's for the Iowa Hospital Association Iowa Hospital Heroes Award in 2009. He is the first to receive the award as a housekeeper for a hospital in Iowa.

"So he left a legacy of impeccable service while he was here, said Tammy Hartnett, Human Resources Director at St. Lukes Unity Point. "Never missing a day of work and really left many people who remembered him quite well." 

They put on a memorial service where they displayed several of his paintings to honor Harris. 

A luncheon was also held, featuring his favorite meal.

