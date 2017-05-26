Sioux City legislators weigh in on local Planned Parenthood closure

Siouxland legislators were in Sioux City for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's Legislative wrap-up.

Planned Parenthood was a topic all five lawmakers weighed in on.

Senator Rick Bertrand called the defunding of the program the largest expansion of women's healthcare.

"What you are seeing in places like Iowa you're seeing anywhere from 9 to 11 additional clinics receiving dollars for women's healthcare," said Senator Rick Bertrand, (R) Sioux City, "I do think it's controversial, anything with Planned Parenthood is, but if you stop and look at the dollars that are being put into women's health this is a big day for women's health ."

According to Representative Chris Hall, 77% of Iowan's support public funding for contraception for birth control and access to cancer screenings and other services that planned parenthood provides.

Hall believes that the closing of Planned Parenthood will only increase the number of abortions in the state.

"We you reduce access to contraception and birth control you have unplanned pregnancies, you have a greater number of abortions in the long term," said Rep. Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City, "And I think it's just a sad story of what the legislators decided to work on this year."

The Planned Parenthood in Sioux City will close its doors on June 30.