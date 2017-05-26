Siouxland women protest closing of Planned Parenthood

Supporters of Planned Parenthood started their campaign, raising their voice and showing support for the services at Planned Parenthood. These women say although the decision has been made, going away silently is not an option. They add that not only are jobs being lost but options and resources for women as well as men are going away.

"Right now there is an undercurrent of support for Planned Parenthood and I think it is important for us to bring that support up to the surface so that everybody can feel comfortable supporting the services provided by Planned Parenthood," said Caroline Rivera, Planned Parenthood Supporter.

Those in support of the closing say women can get health services elsewhere.

"There are over 213 health care clinics in Iowa that they can go to and a lot of these are close to their home towns, thee are only 8 Planned Parenthood in Iowa now and women have to travel quite a distance to get there," said Carol Remer, Mary's Choice

"By defunding these clinics not only are you hurting preventive care for pregnancies and protection from std's but you are also infringing upon a womens right to choice," said Jasmine Preston, Planned Parenthood Supporter.

These women say they have more protests planned in the future.