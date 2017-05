Just in time for summer break, 50 second graders at Hunt Elementary received new bike helmets from Opportunities Unlimited.

The helmets are part of the "Gotta Brain...Getta Helmet Program" that donates over 300 bike helmets to students in Siouxland.

Donations are in recognition of March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Anyone wanting to help expand the program can call (712) 277-8295 or email svondrak@opportunitiesunlimited.com.