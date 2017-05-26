X's extend winning streak to four by beating Sioux Falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

X's extend winning streak to four by beating Sioux Falls

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LeVon Washington scores a run in the X's 5-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday.
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy S.C. Explorers) -

The Sioux City Explorers extended their winning streak to four games, with a 5-2 victory over Sioux Falls on Friday night.

Sioux Falls recorded the first run of the contest in the top of the fifth. With runners at first and third, Dan Motl scored the runner from third with an RBI single.

The Explorers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth. LeVon Washington led off the inning with a base-hit triple, and scored off an RBI single by X’s second baseman Nick Flair to tie it at 1-1.

In the top half of the sixth, the Canaries regained the lead. With no one on and two outs, Chris Jacobs cranked a solo-home run to give Sioux Falls the 2-1 lead.

Sioux City tied it in the bottom of the sixth. X’s centerfielder Tony Campana led-off with a single, moved to third off a base hit by Michael Lang, and scored on a sacrifice-fly to left by Jayce Ray.

The Explorers exploded for three runs in the bottom of the eighth. With runners at first and second with two outs, X’s first baseman John Nogowski smashed a three-run homer, giving Sioux City the 5-2 lead after eight innings.

In the top of the ninth, X’s closer PJ Fransescon (s-3) pitched a scoreless inning to clinch the victory for Sioux City.

Explorer’s starter Cody Forsythe (0-0) finished with a no decision, allowing two runs in six innings. X’s right-hander Kevin McCanna (1-0) received the victory, pitching a scoreless inning. Canaries starting pitcher Bryan Morrow (0-0) had a no decision on the night, going 5.2 innings with two runs allowed. Sioux Falls reliever Jeff Inman (0-1) was charged with the loss, giving up the three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05.

