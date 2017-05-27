South Sioux City convenient store robbed at gunpoint

A convenient store in South Sioux City, NE was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The Dakota County Sheriff said deputies were called to the robbery at Heritage Express at 1501 Stable Drive.

Officials say an employee at the business told them a male wearing a jacket with the hood up and sunglasses on entered the store around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the employee said the male pulled out a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

Officials say the employee said they handed over the items and the male left the store and drove off in a white four-door vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.