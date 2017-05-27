Being a tourist in your own town

While stay-cations are becoming more and more popular, the "Tourist in your own Town" Program is trending in Siouxland.

The program is kicking off June 1st for the 9th year in a row. You can pick up passport booklets to play along at various restaurants and locations throughout the city. Places such as Palmers Old Tyme Candy Shop to the LaunchPad Children's Museum.

Once you have at least 8 stamps from 22 participating locations, you are eligible to win one of almost a hundred prizes. This program is geared to get people out to discover somethIng new and interesting about Sioux City.

"It really gives people who live in Sioux City an opportunity to go out and take advantage of all the sweet attractions Sioux City has to offer, so many people say oh, there is nothing to do in Sioux City and it is really because they are not taking advantage of the things that are here and so many of the things we have to offer are free," said Melissa Lanzourakis, Marketing Manager.

To pick up a passport book and play visit any of the following locations by July 31st: