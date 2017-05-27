Being a tourist in your own town - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Being a tourist in your own town

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
While stay-cations are becoming more and more popular, the "Tourist in your own Town" Program is trending in Siouxland. 

The program is kicking off June 1st for the 9th year in a row. You can pick up passport booklets to play along at various restaurants and locations throughout the city. Places such as Palmers Old Tyme Candy Shop to the LaunchPad Children's Museum. 

Once you have at least 8 stamps from 22 participating locations, you are eligible to win one of almost a hundred prizes. This program is geared to get people out to discover somethIng new and interesting about Sioux City. 

"It really gives people who live in Sioux City an opportunity to go out and take advantage of all the sweet attractions Sioux City has to offer, so many people say oh, there is nothing to do in Sioux City and it is really because they are not taking advantage of the things that are here and so many of the things we have to offer are free," said Melissa Lanzourakis, Marketing Manager.

To pick up a passport book and play visit any of the following locations by July 31st: 

  1. Palmer’s Old Tyme Candy Shoppe
  2. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
  3. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
  4. Sioux City Art Center
  5. Tyson Events Center / Gateway Arena
  6. Sioux City Convention Center
  7. Sioux City Public Museum
  8. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center / Betty Strong Encounter Center
  9. IBP Ice Center
  10. Sioux City Public Library
  11. The Railroad Museum – Sioux City
  12. Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
  13. Long Lines Family Rec Center
  14. Trinity Heights / Queen of Peace
  15. LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
  16. Sioux City Farmer’s Market
  17. Hunan Palace/Iron Hill Bar & Grill
  18. Rush Werks/Rush Lanes/Clyde’s
  19. Sioux City Gifts
  20. Castle Pub / Thinker Toys
  21. Sioux City Public Pools including: Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside
