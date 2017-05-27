Owning a home in Iowa just got easier

Fun with the Iowa Finance Authority.

Along with promoting the many benefits and programs for first time home buyers, the Iowa Finance Authority has teamed up with the Iowa Association of Realtors for a fun and cash-friendly promotion.

Executives from Des Moines were in town to promote the program "Own In Iowa." The first-time home buyer assistance program gives you $2,500 toward the purchase of a new home -- But also, they decided to add an additional "enter and win" $2,500 prize.

"Or if you want to have a little more fun with it, take a picture that represents that frustration you are having, maybe someone is in your parking lot or whatever and send that in and we will have a contest to see which one gets the most likes and then we will have another $2,500 drawing for that,"

Iowa Finance Authority says you can do whatever you want with the money.

For more information visit www.iowahousehunt.com.