Clouds clear overnight setting stage for nice Sunday

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a great start Friday with plenty of sunshine in our skies.



Things changed though as we started the day with clouds and even some showers across parts of Siouxland.



By the afternoon hours much of the area was able to see at least some sunshine.



A slight chance for a shower remains during the early evening hours but as we go through the night we will gradually start to clear our skies.



This will lead to a very nice Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures once again in the mid to upper 70s.



It will be a little breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.



Those winds stick with us Monday.



Other than a few more clouds conditions will stay pretty solid for Memorial Day.



The pleasant weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.



The next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Thursday.