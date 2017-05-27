Koated Kernels looking to add new flavor

Picking the perfect popcorn flavor is a challenge says B-J McBride, owner of Koated Kernels.

With more than 200 flavors already in rotation, Koated Kernels is considering three new flavors. They are peaches and cream, chocolate covered cherry and caramel latte.

Customers had a jolly time helping them decide with an customer taste testing. Once they tasted, they got to vote on their favorite flavor. The flavor with the most votes will become a permanent in the store.

While we were there, the chocolate covered cherry seem to be a big hit.

Kernels.