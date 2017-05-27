Kayakers complete 72 mile Challenge - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kayakers complete 72 mile Challenge

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

125 kayakers took off from Yankton, South Dakota early this morning, and now those kayakers are starting to trickle past the finish line.

The 72 mile excursion goes through state parks and ends in South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

It's the 8th year for the South Dakota Kayak Challenge. 

This year's conditions didn't start off perfect. 

Racers entered this morning's event in pouring rain and are finishing it in sunshine.

"Well, the Missouri river is the longest river in North America, and so that's really the start of the show. And, each time we bring someone out here sometimes maybe they've paddled only a little bit of it, maybe they've never been on it at all but, it wows them." says Jarett Bies, founder of the South Dakota Kayak Challenge.

Those competing in today's event have 30 hours to finish the challenge, 

So, racers could be coming through South Sioux City until one in the afternoon on Sunday. 

The first person to cross the finish line completed the challenge in 8 hours and 26 minutes. 

