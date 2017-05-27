Sisters on the Fly bring history to life in Siouxland

The sisters on the fly are known nationwide for their love of adventure.

They're now taking that passion and exploring part of Siouxland.

The ladies rolled into Moville in their campers, tents and vans ready to take on one of histories greatest adventures.

The group of women are traveling over 3,000 miles reliving the Lewis and Clark expedition for themselves.

"We are following all the major points of the trail between St. Louis and the Pacific Ocean" says Linda Davis, Sister on the Fly.

The sisters started their journey in St. Louis, Missouri on May 22nd.

They will end up in Oregon.

The women will stay 32 nights at sites across the mid west and west.



"These women are inspiring, and you learn something from everybody and, they are I can do it kind of people.

And, it's uplifting to be around women who feel that way. I can do it." says Paulette Roth.

The women on this journey represent 38 different states.

Some of the women on the trip are meeting one another for the first time but, they already have a deep bond.

"You hear everyone's personal story, you're surrounded by kindred spirits and so it's just very invigorating and exciting" says Christine Cox.

The women on the month long journey encourage and support each other each step of the way.

"This is a big leap of faith for some of them and when you finish it's like a badge of courage. You get to the end of this trail and you think, I just did 3,000 miles of driving through every kind of terrain and weather you could imagine, and I had a great time doing it. "

For the Sisters on the Fly it's all about the journey.