Local lawmakers discuss education savings account program

Earlier this week, five northwest Iowa lawmakers came together to wrap up the legislative session, in Des Moines.

One of the many topics discussed was former Iowa Gov.Terry Branstad's push for an education savings account program. That program would allow families to decide how to spend educational dollars.

Public schools currently receive state funding on a per-student basis, and an ESA proposal would allow parents to take their child's money and decide how to spend it on education.

"I think the reason it becomes an education spending account is because in other states it's held up in the courts," said Senator Rick Bertrand, (R) Sioux City, "It doesn't discriminate. It does give affordability and flexibility to parents. Especially parents with specials needs, to put their child where they want to and have the dollars follow."

Democrats say the state budget's focus should be on struggling public school districts.