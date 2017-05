Wayne State senior thrower Michaela Dendinger won the Division-II national championship in the shot put on Saturday.



Dendinger, a native of Hartington, Neb., threw over 54 feet, 9 inches, on her first throw, winning the event by almost two feet.



Her throw was also a school record.



Dendinger becomes the first three-time All-American at Wayne State, after also finishing second in the hammer and sixth in the discus.