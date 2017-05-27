Explorers beat Sioux Falls for fifth-straight win

Josh Vitters hit a three-run home-run that highlighted a seven-run eighth inning, and the Explorers beat Sioux Falls on Saturday, 8-2, for their fifth-straight win.

Sioux City got on the board in the first inning off a Nate Samson RBI single that scored Tony Campana from third.

Kurt Heyer struck out six over five innings of work as the Explorers kept a 1-0 lead until the seventh. Mike Falsetti hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.

After the Canaries took the lead in the top of the eighth, Sioux City responded with seven runs. Michael Lang hit an RBI triple. The X's loaded the bases, and LeVon Washington drew a walk to make it 3-2.

Tyler Ogle added an RBI single, and another run scored on the play after a Sioux Falls error. Then Vitters launched his first home run of the season to break the game open.

Campana was 2-for-5 with two runs. Blake Schmit was 2-for-4 with a run for Sioux Falls.

Sioux City (6-2) and Sioux Falls will finish up their series on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park at 6:05 p.m.