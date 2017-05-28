Stolen car pursuit goes through multiple counties - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stolen car pursuit goes through multiple counties

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Several Agencies responded to a stolen vehicle chase on Saturday night. 

Authorities say a car was stolen in Sioux City. 

The chase didn't start until the vehicle reached South Sioux City, NE. 

Authorities say the chase ended in Thurston County, NE. 

Deputies say two people are in custody.

A red pick up truck was towed from the scene, and a Chevy Impala was also at the scene.

South Sioux City Police, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the chase.

Authorities say more information on the incident will be available on Sunday.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.