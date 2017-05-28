Stolen car pursuit goes through multiple counties

Several Agencies responded to a stolen vehicle chase on Saturday night.

Authorities say a car was stolen in Sioux City.

The chase didn't start until the vehicle reached South Sioux City, NE.

Authorities say the chase ended in Thurston County, NE.

Deputies say two people are in custody.

A red pick up truck was towed from the scene, and a Chevy Impala was also at the scene.

South Sioux City Police, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the chase.

Authorities say more information on the incident will be available on Sunday.