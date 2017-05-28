Motorcycle crashes, catches fire in Sioux City

A single motorcyclist accident in Sioux City Saturday night left a man's bike in flames.

Sioux City Police responded to a single-motorcycle accident just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Highway 75 Business, lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Transit Ave. exit.

Police say the motorcycle caught fire and Sioux City Fire Rescue put the flames out upon 10 to 15 minutes of arriving.

Police say the man in the accident refused medical assistance and didn't go to the hospital.

Police say he didn't sustain any severe injuries.

They say no alcohol is believed to play a part in the accident.