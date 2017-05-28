Dakota Valley girls win three titles at state track - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Valley girls win three titles at state track

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -

The South Dakota State track and field meet wrapped up this weekend. The Dakota Valley girls came away with three state championship performances in Class A.

Senior Marisa Schulz won the 1600-meter run in Sioux Falls yesterday, crossing the tape in 5:06.
    
Schulz then followed that up by anchoring the Panther sprint medley team to a state title in 4:14.
    
Joining Schulz on that team were Anna Rasmussen, Alyssa Johnson and Tori Schulz.
    
Johnson also won the Class A high jump on Friday, clearing five feet, three inches.

