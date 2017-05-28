Historic Church reopens after being vandalized

It's been a long road to get the Ingemann Danish Lutheran Church to this condition.

It's a staple in the Moorhead, Iowa community.

The destruction of the church back in December of 2015 left many with a heavy heart.

"God has instilled something in me. I have three generations o family buried out here, including a daughter, so it really effects me deeply" says Roger Hanson

But, members didn't let hate stop them from rebuilding the church they love.

It was was built back in 1884.

The decedents of those who built the church so long ago are stepping up to make sure their history lives on.

"It is meaningful. It means something to everyone and even though some of the people don't belong to this church, they still come because it's part of the community" says Bruce Jepson.

A committee was formed and donations poured in to help repair the damages done by vandals.

"Different people donated, and like I said, we spent probably 30,000 dollars on the renovation of the church" says Hansen

Members of the church know their faith will get them through anything.

Even, the vandals that tried to destroy them.

"We're hoping that word of mouth and whatever it takes to the folks that have vandalized it in the past that, you know, we're not going to give up. We're going to rebuild and it's going to be here." says Jepson.