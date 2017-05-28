Bikers honor fallen servicemen and women - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bikers honor fallen servicemen and women

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

Over 200 bikers gathered at the Tyson Events Center to make the journey to South Sioux City's Freedom Park to honor fallen servicemen and women.

The bikers lined up outside of Freedom Park to pay their respects. 

Most of the men and women who participated in the event have served our nation. 

All 200 bikers revved their engines to pay tribute to those who are no longer here. 

The event didn't end there. 

The bikers gathered around the Vietnam War Memorial replica. 

Servicemen hosted a ceremony and a wreath was placed beside the wall. 

"It's, you know, the privilege of giving honor to the people whose names are on that wall and to those that are missing, that are unaccounted for. That's why we're here" says one of the events organizers, Larry Foster.

Those who participated in today's event we're part of a much larger movement.

The Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Parade took place in Washington D.C at the same time and over one million bikers participated. 

