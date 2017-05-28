Another nice day to close the holiday weekend

It was a beautiful Sunday as temperatures jumped into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.



The only real negative came from some blustery northwest winds with gusts around 35 mph at times.



Those winds will calm as we head into the evening hours.



There will be a slight chance for a brief shower before midnight as well.



Conditions will be pretty similar to Sunday for our Memorial Day as winds pick back up.



It will be just a touch cooler with a little more clouds but it will still be a great day.



Dry conditions stick with us on Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return to our picture.



The chances for storms begin Wednesday night and we'll have those chances with us into Saturday.



Highs will be up around 80 degrees both Thursday and Friday.



Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the potentially wet end to the week!