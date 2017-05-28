Another nice day to close the holiday weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Another nice day to close the holiday weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a beautiful Sunday as temperatures jumped into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The only real negative came from some blustery northwest winds with gusts around 35 mph at times.

Those winds will calm as we head into the evening hours.

There will be a slight chance for a brief shower before midnight as well.

Conditions will be pretty similar to Sunday for our Memorial Day as winds pick back up.

It will be just a touch cooler with a little more clouds but it will still be a great day.

Dry conditions stick with us on Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return to our picture.

The chances for storms begin Wednesday night and we'll have those chances with us into Saturday.

Highs will be up around 80 degrees both Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the potentially wet end to the week!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.