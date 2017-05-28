Explorers early flurry leads to sweep of Sioux Falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers early flurry leads to sweep of Sioux Falls

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Jayce Ray had three RBI, LeVon Washington added three hits and the Explorers completed a sweep of Sioux Falls on Sunday, 7-1.

Sioux City (7-2) got all their runs in the first three innings. Ray started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning, and Washington followed with an RBI single as the X's got three in the first.

Sioux City added three more runs in the second. Michael Lang hit a two-RBI single, and Ray added his third RBI on a groundout to first.

Nick Flair stung an RBI double down the left field line in the third for the final run of the flurry. Flair was 2-for-4 on the night.

Sioux Falls' only run came in the fourth inning, off an RBI single from Chris Jacobs.

Tyler Ogle walked three times for Sioux City. Seven different Explorers scored runs. X's pitcher Hobbs Johnson threw six innings of one-run ball, picking up the win. Sioux City has won six straight games

The Explorers hit the road for a three-game set at Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch on Monday is at 6:05 p.m.

