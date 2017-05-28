Memorial Day safety tips

Some safety tips from the Red Cross for staying safe while you're having a good time.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
The maker of Nathan's hot dogs and Curtis hot dogs has issued a recall following consumers complaints of metal.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
New survey finds nearly 40 percent of parents don't require their children to wear a helmet when biking, skating or riding other outdoor toys.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
There are more than 100 recognized forms of dementia, impacting an estimated 47 million Americans. With that number expected to triple by 2050, the role of caregivers is vital. Dementia and Alzheimer's care expert Teepa Snow provides her insight on battling the disease.
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer? What's your risk for developing the same disease?More >>
