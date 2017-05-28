Memorial Day safety tips

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer.

And the long weekend gives many Americans some extra time for play.

Here are some safety tips from the Red Cross for staying safe while you're having a good time.

Drive safely!

Make sure you're well-rested and alert before you get behind the wheel.

While driving, avoid distractions like cell phones, and give the road your full attention.

Use a car service or take a cab if you plan on drinking alcohol, or arrange a designated driver.

Swim safely!

Never swim alone - either with a buddy or with a lifeguard on duty.

If you have young children or inexperienced swimmers in your group, be sure to keep an eye on them.

Use flotation devices or a U.S. Coast Guard-Approved life jacket.

And make sure you have a first aid kit and a phone for calling 9-1-1 if you get into trouble.

Grill safely!

When cooking out, be sure to set the grill up in the open, away from anything that could catch fire.

Use long-handled tools that are made for use with a grill.

Always supervise the grill when it's in use, keep pets and small children away from hot surfaces.

Follow these tips and have a safe and enjoyable holiday.