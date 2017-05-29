Holiday weekend ends with slightly cooler Memorial Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Holiday weekend ends with slightly cooler Memorial Day

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We will start the last day of the holiday weekend with quiet conditions.

As we go through our Memorial Day winds will be picking back up with gusts near 30 mph out of the northwest again.

There will be a little more cloud cover than on Sunday and temperatures will be a little cooler as well as we top out in the low 70s.

A few afternoon and evening sprinkles can't be ruled out especially across northwest Iowa.

Skies will clear tonight and allow us to drop down into the mid 40s for lows.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures steadily climbing through the week.

By Thursday and Friday we should be back in the 80s for highs.

Storm chances return to the picture though Wednesday night and remain with us into Saturday.

