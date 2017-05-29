Record cold and snow fell at this time seventy years ago

Though there have been some occasional showers this weekend it could always be worse.



From May 27-29 of 1947 a snowstorm struck much of the upper Midwest.



May 28th saw the latest measurable snowfall ever in Sioux City as 0.8 inches fell.



Most of Siouxland saw at least five inches of snow from the system.



Le Mars, Winside and Chambers all saw ten inches.



The system also caused temperatures to drop into the 20s, setting record cold temperatures that still stand for much of the area.