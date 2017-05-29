The White House defends Jared Kushner's contacts with Russia

Tensions from the president's first G7 Summit following him home. Trump's tepid support for NATO, harsh words on trade and his lack of commitment to the Pairs climate agreement -- putting him at odds with EU allies.

German chancellor Angela Merkel questioning America's strong alliance with Europe, "The times when we could completely rely on others are over. Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands."

President Trump rating the trip "a great success" and tweeting-a tease- he'll decide on the landmark Paris agreement this week.

Trump again targeting journalists and leakers inside his own White House.

Accusing the "#fake news media" of "fabricating lies" about "leaks coming out of the white house" - the latest bombshell leaks concerning trump's most trusted adviser -- his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

During a December meeting -Kushner reportedly asking Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak for help setting up a back channel for secret communications concerning Syria and other matters between Russia and the trump team-- a back channel that would bypass U.S. Surveillance.

Officials telling CNN the white house is considering creating a war room to manage fallout.

Kushner's wife, Ivanka, spotted with president trump's private attorney Marc Kasowitz at the White House Sunday.

