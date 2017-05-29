HealthBeat 4: Ticks -- What to know

Researchers fear ticks could become a greater problem this summer due to the unusually warm winter in much of the United States.

The bacteria, viruses and parasites they carry can pass along a host of health problems - including Lyme Disease.

Here's what to know to keep yourself protected. Ticks can be found in various places - including backyards, under leaves, and on ground cover.

Generally doctors say the bites cannot be felt - but after a day or two one might sense a mild itching. Common symptoms from a tick-borne sickness include fever, chills, body aches and loss of appetite.

Lyme Disease is known for causing a bulls-eye rash, similar to the one seen here. If left untreated the illness can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

If you're bitten by a tick -- the first thing to do is remove it, if it's still there.

The CDC recommends using fine-tipped tweezers to remove it. Then clean the bite area with alcohol, then soap and water.

Medical experts say there's no need to visit a doctor immediately - only if symptoms appear days or weeks later.

If you do go to a physician, save the tick if possible to help them identify what they're dealing with.

