A Mississippi man goes on a deadly shooting spree killing seven family members and a deputy Sheriff

Monday morning, a troubling portrait emerging of 35-year old Cory Godbolt, the man accused of going on a horrific killing spree in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead including a sheriff's deputy and two boys.

Authorities say the carnage apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Godbolt's wife and kids.

They escaped by jumping out a window.

"He killed my daughter. He killed my two sisters in law. My niece. He killed a deputy, and then he killed my nephews son and his nephew."



Godbolt allegedly targeting three separate homes. Three women were killed in the first house, along with Deputy William Durr, 36-years old, a husband and father.



At the second home, deputies found the bodies of the two underage boys; then a man and a woman found dead at the third house.

Vincent Mitchell witnessed the killing of his wife.



"Honestly i believe he came to kill everybody in the house," said Vincent Mitchell, "Honestly believe that..."



"My intentions was to have y'all kill me. I ran out of bullets," said Cory Godbolt, accused killer, "Suicide by cops was my intention..."



Godbolt is being held on seven counts of first degree murder and one count of capital murder.

