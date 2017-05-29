Construction underway on new building at Siouxland's Freedom Park

The Interpretive Visitors Center will honor those who have served our country.

Construction is underway after a ground breaking on Monday.

But the impact the new building will have, reaches far beyond the city limits of South Sioux City.

"You sit back and you think about it, years from now part of the groundbreaking and the people that were there and did a lot of work, you know, it's very humbling to know what went into this. And, for the future and what this is going to bring when I'm long gone and for our kids so, we can remember all the veterans of all of the wars that have been fought in the United States. All the people that lost their lives. All the people that made sacrifices," says Mayor Rod Koch

The new building will cost around 600,000 dollars.

Measuring 5,000 square feet, the building will be located near the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

"Local contributions will be important, whether they become permanent or temporary exhibits, there's a wealth of that kind of thing from all conflicts. I've talked to people who have World War One, Korea archives, memorabilia and we will welcome a look at all of them to see if we can incorporate them" says Mike Newhouse, Siouxland Freedom Park President.

The new building will feature audio-visual displays.

The Interpretive Visitors Center will be the final stage of Phase one of Siouxland Freedom Park.

"Just to watch it expand, the park showing up, the people that have already came to this park and it's very solitude. Now, to see this thing here, it just develops this area and it makes a significant impact," says Koch