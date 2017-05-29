Sioux City JROTC members honor Fallen Heroes

A group of Siouxland high schoolers honored fallen soldiers Monday.

The Sioux City JROTC visited cemeteries across Sioux City presenting the colors.

The American flag flew over the cemetery.

Flags were placed beside the headstones of the fallen.

Taps was played while over looking the headstones of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The JROTC members say they did this as their way of honoring those who have served.

"Today a lot of our veterans are and our fallen aren't really remembered the way they should be. They're forgotten about and I don't think that they should be. They gave their lives so that we could be here today breathing and being free and doing what we want to do" says JROTC member Kelly Doty.

The JROTC's visited three cemeteries this morning including Logan Park Cemetery, Floyd Cemetery and Graceland Cemetery.