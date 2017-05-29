A man from the east coast rides his tractor through the United States for fallen veterans

A man from the east coast is making a special cross country trip to honor fallen heroes.

And his method of transportation? A tractor.

C. Ivan Stoltzfus is traveling across the United States on his 1948 John Deere tractor to raise awareness for veterans.

On Monday, he was in Le Mars, Iowa for a ceremony at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

A Pennsylvania native, Ivan wants to bring recognition and support for the many heroes in our country.

He's traveling coast to coast, stopping in cities to spread his message and mission.

His goal? To raise one million dollars for the non-profit organization "Across America for Wounded Heroes."

"Through the years I thought some way I want to give back myself so this is the second year I'm doing this now and I want to serve, said Tractor Driver, C. Ivan Stoltzfus. I am serving our veterans now that are willing to go and sacrifice so I could be free. I feel like the last, as I got older I was taking my freedom for granted and it was really starting to bother me and I thought I want to do something to bring more awareness for those who were willing to go that I could be free."

So far Ivan has raised over $46,000 dollars on his trip and he hopes to reach his goal.

