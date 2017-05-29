UPDATE: North Sioux City semi victim identified - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: North Sioux City semi victim identified

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

The woman who died after being struck by a semi trailer near North Sioux City, SD on Sunday has been identified. 

According to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 54-year old Elizabeth Connelly of Sioux City was killed when she was walking along I-29 in the dark early Sunday morning and was struck by the semi. 

The semi driver is not being charged, according to Mangan. 
 

PREVIOUSLY: 

One person is dead after being struck by a semi trailer near North Sioux City, South Dakota this weekend. 

According to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the person was walking near mile marker two early Sunday morning when the collision took place. 

Mangan said the driver is not being charged and the victim's identity has not being released. 

The matter is still under investigation. 

