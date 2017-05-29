Never Forgotten: Sioux City hero remembered decades later for saving hundreds of kids' lives

Sid Shoemaker and his dog Shoey walk around Memorial Park Cemetery on a regular basis.



But on one day in 2015, his normal stroll was different from the rest.



"This gentleman pulls up and asks me if I know where the section Mimosa was and I happened to actually know that one and walked him to this section," said Shoemaker.



That man was Larry Bird who was making a trip from Washington, D.C. to Portland, Oregon with his wife.



And, this was a stop they weren't going to miss.



Shoemaker noticed Bird was emotional at the grave of Albert Joe Hickman, a man Shoemaker had never heard of.



But then, Bird shared a story Shoemaker says he will never forget.



"December 1959 I was nine-years-old," said Bird. "I was playing on the playground back at the back of the playground with my friends of Hawthorne Elementary School."



Bird says it was a normal sunny day at his school that afternoon near the Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, California.



That was until tragedy struck.



"We looked up, we could see this aircraft and it was headed directly towards us as we watched that aircraft literally fell out of the sky and missed the school," said Bird.



That aircraft was being flown by 21-year-old Navy Ensign Hickman.



Hickman was born in Homer, Nebraska and attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Central High School in Sioux City.



But it was the moment leading up to his crash that especially stuck with Bird.



"I could see Ensign Hickman in the cockpit," he said. "And as he was in the cockpit he turned sideways and he looked right at us kids and he waved with his hand to tell us to run and then he crashed."



More than 700 kids were saved that day, when Hickman decided to fly the plane long enough to prevent it from hitting the school rather than eject himself to safety.



But Hickman's life of service didn't end there.



Bird was so affected by Hickman's crash that it steered the course of the rest of his life.



"With the righteous indignation of a nine-year-old child I just said its just not fair that anybody should ever die because their airplane quits and when I grow up, I'm going to fix airplanes and I'm not going to let people die because their airplanes quit."



Bird joined the U.S. Air Force at 18 and became an aircraft maintenance technician.



In 1986 he became an Aviation Safety Inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration.



That role turned led to a national team to revise the FAA's oversight program for large commercial air carriers.



"Albert Hickman should be the hero of every person that steps on an airplane because his sacrifice became my future and it became the future of aviation in this country."



Bird officially retired in 2015 and wanted to pay his last respect to Hickman at his grave in Sioux City.



By sharing his story with Shoemaker, he helped keep the life of a local hero going.



"It's great for the community to be able to celebrate certain people's stories and this is one that I felt was very important for people to hear about," said Shoemaker.



Since the day of the random encounter with Bird, Shoemaker has passed by Hickman's grave multiple times.



And, he says he will continue to honor him every Memorial Day with a wreath with the word "hero" because that is what he was for so many.

Hickman's last name was spelled with an "O" in high school, but was spelled with an "A" in the Navy.



American Legion Post 460 in San Diego was dedicated in his honor in 1962.



Hickman Elementary, a new school in San Diego was named after him in 1971.