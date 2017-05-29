Siouxlanders honor those who lost their lives serving our country

Siouxlanders spent Monday morning honoring those who lost their lives serving our country.

A Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City brought together local veterans and community members.

The event began with the presentation of colors and lowering the flags at half staff.

The National Anthem was followed with a prayer for military members and their families.

Among those part of the ceremony was a World War II veteran who served with the 3rd Raider Battalion with the U.S. Marines.

"Yes this is a great day that we celebrate our country and it is God's country, that's for sure," said Fred Lettau, who served with the 3rd Raider Battalion with the U.S. Marines during WWII. "That's why it's made to last."

There were singers performing "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America" at the event.

The ceremony ended with the 21 Gun Salute and taps.