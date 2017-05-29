Memorial Day's cooler conditions linger into our Tuesday

Our Memorial Day hasn't been too shabby across the KTIV Viewing Area with most of us seeing lots of sunshine. The breeze has been rather strong which has been ushering in cooler temperatures with many of us struggling to make it to 70°. The winds will begin to calm down later on tonight as high pressure starts building in overhead. This will allow skies to clear through the overnight hours with temperatures falling back into the 40s. We'll see even more sunshine tomorrow as many of us start the week after the holiday weekend. Highs will be a little warmer as we'll have a little more influence from that sun with lower to middle 70s expected.

The sun prevails right into our Wednesday and a warm front will be on the move which will usher in southerly flow throughout the region. Upper 70s are looking likely Wednesday afternoon with potentially the lower 80s for some of our southern neighborhoods. Spotty storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday as a result of the frontal boundary with a better chance Thursday. The chance for storms stays with us right through Saturday as the cold front finally pushes through the region. Much quieter weather is on tap for the latter half of the weekend with the sun returning and temperatures staying fairly seasonable.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer