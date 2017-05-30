Iowa, Nebraska learn regional fates

Both Iowa and Nebraska will enter the NCAA Tournament as Big Ten Champions.



The Huskers were the regular season champs, and the Hawkeyes earned the league's automatic berth to the NCAA tournament by winning the conference tournament.



Iowa heads off to the Houston Regional as the 4-seed, and will face top-seeded Houston to begin regional play.



The Hawkeyes went 38-20 this year, and was fourth in the Big Ten in hitting, with a team average of .283.



Iowa wouldn't have been in the NCAAs if they hadn't won the Big Ten tournament as the 5-seed, and they hope to keep rolling.

"At this time of the year, it really doesn't matter who you play," said Iowa head coach Rick Heller. "It just matters who's playing well and who's not. It really doesn't matter at all what the name on the uniform says, and that's how we go about our business."

"It's a huge opportunity for us," said sophomore outfielder Robert Neustrom. "I think we got placed in a pretty good spot. I think we've got a good chance. We come out and play our game, and we can be pretty explosive."

Iowa's first game, against top-seeded Houston, is Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Nebraska earned the 2-seed in the Corvallis Regional after a 35-20 season that saw the Huskers win the Big Ten regular season championship for the first time.



Led by Big Ten coach of the year Darin Erstad, Nebraska was second in the Big Ten with a 3.64 earned run average.



Big Red will play Yale first - but that regional is hosted by the tournament's top overall seed, Oregon State - so it will be a fight.

"We've got to first take care of a different team in Yale first," said Erstad. "I don't care where we go. We're in. We've got our foot in the door. That means we have a chance, and I'm excited to go see our guys compete. It's just exciting to be in the postseason again."

Nebraska will open regionals against third-seeded Yale, Friday at 3:00 p.m.