Explorers take series opener in Fargo for seventh-straight win

John Nogowski was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Nick Flair clubbed the game-winning RBI triple in the eighth and the Explorers beat Fargo-Moorhead on Monday, 5-3, for their seventh-straight win.

Nogowski got the scoring started for the Explorers, hitting a two-run double in the first inning to put Sioux City up 2-0.

After a Charlie Valerio RBI single in the second, Fargo-Moorhead tied it on a sacrifice fly from Derrick Fox in the fourth.

In the sixth, Tony Campana gave the Explorers the lead back with a solo home run, his first of the season. Campana was 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Fargo-Moorhead tied it in the 7th, but Flair's triple in the eighth scored Tyler Ogle and gave Sioux City (8-2) the lead for good.

K.D. Kang was 3-for-4 for the RedHawks (9-2).

Game two of the series is Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.